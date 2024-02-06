All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 9, 2017

Judge: Missouri public-defender system is overloaded

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A central Missouri judge says the caseload for her county's public defenders is so big something must be done to ensure clients receive adequate representation. Cole County Presiding Judge Pat Joyce made her finding Tuesday after public defender Justin Carver testified attorneys within his district are overburdened, the News Tribune reported...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A central Missouri judge says the caseload for her county's public defenders is so big something must be done to ensure clients receive adequate representation.

Cole County Presiding Judge Pat Joyce made her finding Tuesday after public defender Justin Carver testified attorneys within his district are overburdened, the News Tribune reported.

Carver suggested options under state law could include bringing in lawyers from outside of the public-defender system. He noted the state employs a significant number of lawyers, such as attorneys who work for various state departments and on legislative research.

County prosecutor Mark Richardson said another hearing must be held to allow his office to respond with possible solutions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Missouri's Public Defender's Office is appointed to criminal cases when there's a possible jail or prison sentence and the defendant can't afford a lawyer. The system's attorneys historically have had a large caseload and constant turnover.

A caseload study from 2014 found the state needed another 270 public defenders at that time to give competent defense to clients.

"Using that same formula on our current caseload, we'd need 300 additional defenders," said Michael Barrett, director of the state public-defender system. "Right now, we have 370 defenders, but we have a 25 percent turnover rate.

Joyce set a hearing for next week to work on a solution.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in head-on crash in New Madrid County
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy