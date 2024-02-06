Judge: Missouri public-defender system is overloaded

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A central Missouri judge says the caseload for her county's public defenders is so big something must be done to ensure clients receive adequate representation.

Cole County Presiding Judge Pat Joyce made her finding Tuesday after public defender Justin Carver testified attorneys within his district are overburdened, the News Tribune reported.

Carver suggested options under state law could include bringing in lawyers from outside of the public-defender system. He noted the state employs a significant number of lawyers, such as attorneys who work for various state departments and on legislative research.

County prosecutor Mark Richardson said another hearing must be held to allow his office to respond with possible solutions.