Judge: Missouri prisons must OK hormone therapy for inmate

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled the Missouri state prison system must provide hormone therapy for a transgender inmate serving a murder sentence.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the judgeï¿½s ruling Friday follows court decisions in other states that have found unconstitutional the practice of denying hormone therapy for transgender inmates who werenï¿½t receiving the treatment before they were jailed.
The ruling grants in part a preliminary injunction filed on behalf of Jessica Hicklin, a 37-year old inmate serving life in prison without parole for first-degree murder. Hicklin is in the process of transitioning to a woman.
Hicklinï¿½s lawsuit against the Department of Corrections and its health-care provider is set for trial in May.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.