NewsFebruary 12, 2018

Judge: Missouri prisons must OK hormone therapy for inmate

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled the Missouri state prison system must provide hormone therapy for a transgender inmate serving a murder sentence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the judgeï¿½s ruling Friday follows court decisions in other states that have found unconstitutional the practice of denying hormone therapy for transgender inmates who werenï¿½t receiving the treatment before they were jailed.

The ruling grants in part a preliminary injunction filed on behalf of Jessica Hicklin, a 37-year old inmate serving life in prison without parole for first-degree murder. Hicklin is in the process of transitioning to a woman.

Hicklinï¿½s lawsuit against the Department of Corrections and its health-care provider is set for trial in May.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
