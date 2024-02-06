Judge Jerel Lee Poor II met Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan halfway on the defendant’s request for a 60-day extension to respond to the state’s filing to remove him from office.
Poor denied Jordan’s request for a 60-day extension, but granted Jordan 30 more days to hire private counsel and respond to the state’s quo warranto petition filed Feb. 8.
In his response, Poor noted that the state did not object to an additional 30-day extension.
The Missouri attorney general’s office has accused Jordan of neglecting his duties as an elected officeholder, claiming Jordan filed false death reports and stole a small amount of money from a deceased person’s wallet.
Jordan also faces criminal charges relating to the same issues and has retained an attorney for his criminal defense. But thus far, Jordan has not found an attorney to defend him in the state’s case to remove him from office.
Jordan still officially holds the title of coroner, but a judge ruled he was not allowed to perform any functions of the office. Cape Girardeau County continues to pay Jordan’s salary and hired an additional deputy coroner to handle the workload. The coroner’s office is being run by the sheriff’s office while the AG’s petition plays out in court.
In the meantime, six people are running for the office of coroner, including Jordan. The Republican primary election for coroner includes: Ted Ivie, Chad Armstrong, Mark J. Seesing, Craig D. Williams, John M. Mackey and Jordan. The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, with the general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.
