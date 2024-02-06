All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 17, 2024

Judge meets Coroner Wavis Jordan halfway on extension request to find attorney

Judge Jerel Lee Poor II met Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan halfway on the defendant’s request for a 60-day extension to respond to the state’s filing to remove him from office...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Wavis Jordan
Wavis Jordan

Judge Jerel Lee Poor II met Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan halfway on the defendant’s request for a 60-day extension to respond to the state’s filing to remove him from office.

Poor denied Jordan’s request for a 60-day extension, but granted Jordan 30 more days to hire private counsel and respond to the state’s quo warranto petition filed Feb. 8.

In his response, Poor noted that the state did not object to an additional 30-day extension.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Missouri attorney general’s office has accused Jordan of neglecting his duties as an elected officeholder, claiming Jordan filed false death reports and stole a small amount of money from a deceased person’s wallet.

Jordan also faces criminal charges relating to the same issues and has retained an attorney for his criminal defense. But thus far, Jordan has not found an attorney to defend him in the state’s case to remove him from office.

Jordan still officially holds the title of coroner, but a judge ruled he was not allowed to perform any functions of the office. Cape Girardeau County continues to pay Jordan’s salary and hired an additional deputy coroner to handle the workload. The coroner’s office is being run by the sheriff’s office while the AG’s petition plays out in court.

In the meantime, six people are running for the office of coroner, including Jordan. The Republican primary election for coroner includes: Ted Ivie, Chad Armstrong, Mark J. Seesing, Craig D. Williams, John M. Mackey and Jordan. The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, with the general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy