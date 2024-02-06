Judge Koester looking ahead to new area of law in 32nd District

Newly appointed judge Julia Koester will assume her role on the bench Aug. 17, as Division 4 associate judge for the 32nd Judicial District.

Koester addressed the Republican Women's Club at the group's monthly meeting Friday at Delmonico's in Jackson.

Her appointment was announced July 24, and she was sworn in July 31, Koester said.

"This is moving very quickly," Koester noted.

She has been an assistant prosecuting attorney in Cape Girardeau County since 2007, and in that capacity, primarily dealt with criminal cases.