ST. LOUIS — A judge agreed Friday to step aside in a lawsuit challenging a new Missouri law restricting gender-affirming health care for minors, despite what he called "gamesmanship" from the plaintiffs' lawyers for requesting a new judge.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to preside over the lawsuit that seeks to overturn the Missouri law. The lawsuit was filed in July by the ACLU of Missouri, Lambda Legal and the law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on behalf of families of three transgender minors, a St. Louis health care center and LGBTQ+ organizations.

Ohmer said at a hearing that assigning a new judge will delay resolution of the case, possibly into next year. It's unclear when the state Supreme Court will make the appointment.

"And the wheels of justice keep spinning in the mud," Ohmer said.

Ohmer in August denied the plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction to block the new law, days before it went into effect. ACLU of Missouri attorney Tony Rothert didn't say whether that was why a change was sought, but he said the court rules are explicit: Plaintiffs have a right to a new judge if requested in a timely manner.

Missouri Solicitor General Josh Divine argued that the plaintiffs already had been given a new judge -- without asking. Plaintiffs' lawyers said early on that if the case was assigned to Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green, they'd seek a new judge. Green was, indeed, assigned the case, then immediately recused himself.

But Ohmer ruled that Green's proactive action didn't prohibit the plaintiffs from exercising their right to a change in judge.