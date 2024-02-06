Judge in Boone County aims to relieve public-defender shortage

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A judge in central Missouri has appointed nearly 40 private lawyers to represent criminal defendants after announcing last week the public defenders' office needs assistance.

Boone County Presiding Judge Kevin Crane announced Sept. 27 the public defenders' office needs help. Public defenders have more representation requests than they can fulfill because of stricter limitations on their caseloads, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

Caseloads were limited after an arm of the Missouri Supreme Court that reviews allegations of attorney misconduct recommended suspending an overworked public defender's license. Others now fear their licenses are threatened if they don't lighten their caseloads, district defender David Wallis wrote in an email to Crane.

The unexpected assignments received mixed reactions from lawyers.