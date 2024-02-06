Judge imposes millions against surgeon Fonn in kickback case

A federal judge in St. Louis imposed fines and damages Tuesday totaling $5.49 million against Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn and his fiancï¿½e, Deborah Seeger, over a kickback scheme.

A federal jury in November 2017 convicted Fonn and Seeger of submitting false and fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Judge Audrey Flessig imposed ï¿½trebleï¿½ damages as allowed under federal law in such cases. Typically, under federal law, damages are ï¿½trebled,ï¿½ or tripled, under the False Claims Act. Courts also impose a statutory penalty of $5,500 to $11,000 for each violation.

Prosecutors said Seeger started a spinal-implant distributorship, DS Medical, in November 2008. Fonn then used spinal implants from DS Medical for most of the spinal-implant surgeries he performed from 2009 to 2012, prosecutors said.

The trial involved federal program payments for 228 spinal surgeries involving Medicaid and Medicare patients, prosecutors said.

Deborah Seeger

Seeger typically received 50 percent commissions on implants Fonn used during surgeries, ï¿½meaning Dr. Fonnï¿½s treatment choices directly impactedï¿½ his fiancï¿½eï¿½s distributorship income, prosecutors said after the trial.

Trial evidence showed after Seeger received commissions, she spent some of that income to benefit Fonn through home improvements, purchase of a yacht and other ï¿½purchases and expenditures,ï¿½ prosecutors said in the news release.

Federal prosecutors alleged the defendants and their corporations violated the anti-kickback statute, a federal law barring health-care providers from making patient referrals in exchange for any direct or indirect benefits.

The federal suit began as a civil case brought by a handful of Cape Girardeau doctors and two others in 2012. Those individuals will receive a percentage of the award, the Southeast Missourian reported last year.

Cape Girardeau physicians Terry Cleaver, Kyle Colle, Scott Gibbs (now deceased), Paul Tolentino and Kevin Vaught, surgical assistant Daniel Henson and Cape Girardeau resident Paul Cairns filed a civil suit in federal court five years ago against Fonn and Seeger and their medical companies regarding kickback allegations.