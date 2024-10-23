AUSTIN, Texas -- The judge in the child custody case involving former Gov. Eric Greitens ruled that it should move to Texas because his two sons now spend most of their time there, and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny, according to a court document obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

The ruling by Boone County, Missouri, Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, issued in August but not made public in Missouri, also noted that despite allegations of instances of violence levied by Sheena Greitens, there was "no pattern of domestic violence by either Mother or Father."

Sheena Greitens's attorney said she never alleged a "pattern" but rather specific instances of abuse.

Greitens, 48, resigned as governor in June 2018, less than a year-and-a-half into his first term, his ouster spurred by a sex scandal and allegations of campaign finance impropriety. He sought to stage a political comeback in a run for the U.S. Senate, but finished third in the Aug. 2 primary won by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Ads from his opponents often focused on Sheena Greitens's explosive allegations in a March affidavit, accusing her ex-husband of domestic abuse.

Eric and Sheena Greitens divorced in 2020 and she moved to Texas. She is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas in Austin.

At issue was whether custody oversight of the couple's two sons should be in Missouri or Texas.

Schneider ruled late last month the case should be moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens, who requested the move, asked that Texas seal records in the ongoing case. But the AP was able to obtain the court document from the Travis County Courthouse in Austin.

The judge pointed to concerns about media attention in Missouri expressed by the guardian ad litem appointed to represent the children's interests. "She has confirmed that there are more options in Texas to protect the privacy of the parties and of the children," the judgment says. It notes that in Missouri all court records are presumed to be open to the public and the judge had received numerous requests for documents in the case.

The ruling also cited Sheena Greitens's own records showing the boys spend about 70% of their time in Texas. Schneider's ruling said the boys "have a significant connection to Texas and lack a significant connection with Missouri."