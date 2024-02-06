Judge grants coroner extension; county adds payroll to cover

A judge granted Coroner Wavis Jordan's request for a 20-day extension this week to respond to the Missouri Attorney General's attempt to remove him from office.

A judge has already ruled to suspend Jordan from his duties while the legal battle plays out. The process of removing an elected officeholder is a rare occurrence in Missouri. Laws generally protect officeholders from removal except in rare circumstances.

Cape Girardeau County still must pay Jordan his salary while he is suspended. In the meantime, the county has hired an additional deputy coroner to handle the work. That position, which brings the number of coroner deputies to three, has added $46,415 to the coroner's payroll budget, according to Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier. The amount includes the cost of benefits. That's almost $900 per week the county will spend while Jordan fights the charges.