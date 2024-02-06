All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 29, 2017

Judge Gary Kamp to retire at end of term

Longtime Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Gary Kamp will retire when his current, four-year term ends on Dec. 31, 2018. Kamp announced in a news release Friday that he will not seek a seventh term. Kamp has served as Division III judge since first taking office on Jan. 1, 1995...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Division III incumbent Gary Kamp gives two-thumbs up after hearing the final tally in his race against Jeffrey Dix, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014 at the Cape Girardeau County Administrative Office Building in Jackson. Kamp defeated Dix. (Laura Simon)
Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Division III incumbent Gary Kamp gives two-thumbs up after hearing the final tally in his race against Jeffrey Dix, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014 at the Cape Girardeau County Administrative Office Building in Jackson. Kamp defeated Dix. (Laura Simon)

Longtime Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Gary Kamp will retire when his current four-year term ends Dec. 31, 2018.

Kamp announced in a news release Friday he will not seek a seventh term.

Kamp has served as Division III judge since first taking office Jan. 1, 1995.

His court primarily is responsible for handling criminal cases filed in Cape Girardeau County.

Reached at his office, Kamp said he decided to announce his retirement plans to allow time for other attorneys to decide whether they want to seek the post.

“I just thought that was the right thing to do,” he said.

The judge has served on the bench for nearly 24 years.

“It doesn’t seem like it has been that long,” he said.

Court has changed a lot over the years, he said. When Kamp first took the bench, there were no computerized case records.

“We had paper files for everything,” he said.

“There was no Casenet. There was no e-filing,” he recalled.

Kamp said online records provide easier public access to information on court cases. The judge said he favors providing even more information on Casenet. Passwords are needed to read court documents.

Because they are open records, Kamp said he would prefer the public be able to print out documents at home without having to visit the court clerk’s office to access a password-controlled computer as now is the case.

Kamp said he presides over more cases today than when he first became Division III judge.

“I think the first year, we had 1,500 misdemeanors and felonies,” he remembered.

A decade ago, there were about 2,700 cases.

The number of cases has dropped since then. This year, the court could see fewer than 2,000 cases, Kamp said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Still, the number of cases of domestic violence, murder and illegal drugs have increased over his more than two decades on the bench, he said.

Kamp said his court handled crack-cocaine cases in years past.

“Now it is all meth,” he said.

Kamp, who lives in the Burfordville area, began practicing law in 1978 in Marble Hill, Missouri.

He later served briefly as a part-time assistant prosecuting attorney in Cape Girardeau County.

As a judge, Kamp said his greatest satisfaction is seeing former defendants who have turned their lives around.

He said he also has enjoyed working with other judges in the circuit.

During his tenure, Kamp has served as president and vice president of the Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges. He received that group’s Presidential Award for meritorious service in 2013.

He has served for more than eight years as a member of the board of directors of the Missouri Municipal and Associate Circuit Judges Association. He has served on the editorial staff that has rewritten the last three editions of the Traffic Bench Guide.

Kamp said he has no set plans for retirement, “but I am going to do something.”

That something could involve volunteer work, he added.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh praised Kamp.

“He is one of the most respected, long-term judges in this area,” he said.

He added he and Kamp have had “a bunch of good talks about legal theories.”

Limbaugh said he has found Kamp has a “great sense of humor.”

The prosecutor also described Kamp as a “caring judge” who “doesn’t leave any stone unturned” in trying to help people turn their lives around.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy