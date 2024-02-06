Judge Gary Kamp to retire at end of term

Longtime Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Gary Kamp will retire when his current four-year term ends Dec. 31, 2018.

Kamp announced in a news release Friday he will not seek a seventh term.

Kamp has served as Division III judge since first taking office Jan. 1, 1995.

His court primarily is responsible for handling criminal cases filed in Cape Girardeau County.

Reached at his office, Kamp said he decided to announce his retirement plans to allow time for other attorneys to decide whether they want to seek the post.

“I just thought that was the right thing to do,” he said.

The judge has served on the bench for nearly 24 years.

“It doesn’t seem like it has been that long,” he said.

Court has changed a lot over the years, he said. When Kamp first took the bench, there were no computerized case records.

“We had paper files for everything,” he said.

“There was no Casenet. There was no e-filing,” he recalled.

Kamp said online records provide easier public access to information on court cases. The judge said he favors providing even more information on Casenet. Passwords are needed to read court documents.

Because they are open records, Kamp said he would prefer the public be able to print out documents at home without having to visit the court clerk’s office to access a password-controlled computer as now is the case.

Kamp said he presides over more cases today than when he first became Division III judge.

“I think the first year, we had 1,500 misdemeanors and felonies,” he remembered.

A decade ago, there were about 2,700 cases.

The number of cases has dropped since then. This year, the court could see fewer than 2,000 cases, Kamp said.