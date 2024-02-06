A judge from Cape Girardeau has been named as one of three finalists to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court.

Michael Gardner, a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis was presented to Gov. Mike Parson as one of three names for the appointment to replace Judge George W. Draper III, who is retiring.

In such an event where there is a vacancy on the state's highest court, a nonpartisan commission reviews applications and presents three nominations to the governor. After the appointed justice serves at least one year, the new justice will appear on the ballot for a retention vote.

Parson previously appointed Gardner to the Eastern District in 2020. At that time, Gardner was the first individual south of Jefferson County to serve on the Court of Appeals, Eastern District, since Stanley Grimm, who retired in 1998. In July 2022, Gardner was elected chief judge appellate court by a unanimous vote of the judges.