All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 19, 2017

Judge fines Missouri prosecutor for denying public records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A judge has fined a central Missouri prosecutor more than $12,000 for failing to provide records to a man doing research for the marijuana activist group Show-Me Cannabis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the fine stems from records Aaron Malin sought from Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson in 2015 in an effort to show how the drug war is fought in the state. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A judge has fined a central Missouri prosecutor more than $12,000 for failing to provide records to a man doing research for the marijuana activist group Show-Me Cannabis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the fine stems from records Aaron Malin sought from Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson in 2015 in an effort to show how the drug war is fought in the state.

Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce ruled Richardson “knowingly and purposefully” violated the state’s open-records laws by denying Malin’s requests. Malin asked for communication between Richardson and the area’s drug task force.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Malin told the newspaper he hopes the case sends a signal to other government officials about complying with the state’s Sunshine Law.

Richardson didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy