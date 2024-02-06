Judge finds probable cause to continue witness-tampering case

Judge Gary Kamp found sufficient probable cause during a preliminary hearing Tuesday to continue a criminal case against a Marble Hill, Missouri, woman accused of threatening a witness in a felony prosecution.

The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on June 29 charged Carole L. Gusler, 74, with tampering with a witness.

Ricky Barnes testified against Gusler on Tuesday. Barnes told Marble Hill police Sgt. Rick Howard that Gusler saw him June 28 at his home, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Howard.

Gusler said her boyfriend, Salvador Villegas, had friends in the Mexican Mafia who would come to his house, Howard wrote.

Barnes and his girlfriend were assaulted by Villegas, 44, of Marble Hill, on June 20, including Villegas kicking the woman in the head, according to another probable-cause statement by Howard.

Villegas was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance after the incident.

Villegas proclaimed loudly he was part of the Mexican Mafia prison gang while in custody, Howard wrote.