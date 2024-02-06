All sections
February 8, 2017

Judge finds probable cause to continue witness-tampering case

Judge Gary Kamp found sufficient probable cause during a preliminary hearing Tuesday to continue a criminal case against a Marble Hill, Missouri, woman accused of threatening a witness in a felony prosecution. The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on June 29 charged Carole L. Gusler, 74, with tampering with a witness

Ben Kleine

Judge Gary Kamp found sufficient probable cause during a preliminary hearing Tuesday to continue a criminal case against a Marble Hill, Missouri, woman accused of threatening a witness in a felony prosecution.

The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on June 29 charged Carole L. Gusler, 74, with tampering with a witness.

Ricky Barnes testified against Gusler on Tuesday. Barnes told Marble Hill police Sgt. Rick Howard that Gusler saw him June 28 at his home, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Howard.

Gusler said her boyfriend, Salvador Villegas, had friends in the Mexican Mafia who would come to his house, Howard wrote.

Barnes and his girlfriend were assaulted by Villegas, 44, of Marble Hill, on June 20, including Villegas kicking the woman in the head, according to another probable-cause statement by Howard.

Villegas was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance after the incident.

Villegas proclaimed loudly he was part of the Mexican Mafia prison gang while in custody, Howard wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gusler posted bond Aug. 1 after her bond was reduced to $25,000 cash or surety by Kamp.

Villegas’ case was moved to Cape Girardeau County on Aug. 30. He is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Michael Gardner on May 1.

Villegas was denied bond. He was convicted of unlawful possession of two firearms and traveling across state lines in 2012 in federal court in the Southern District of California. He was sentenced to five years, four months in federal prison.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address:

204 High St., Marble Hill, Mo.

Local News
