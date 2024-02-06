Judge finds Manafort lied to federal investigators

WASHINGTON -- Paul Manafort intentionally lied to investigators and a federal grand jury in the special counsel's Russia probe, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson was another loss for the former Trump campaign chairman, who faces years in prison in two separate criminal cases stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. It hurts Manafort's chance of receiving a reduced sentence, though Jackson said she would decide the exact impact during his sentencing next month.

The four-page order resolves a dispute providing new insight into how Mueller views Manafort's actions as part of his broader probe of Russian election interference and any possible coordination with associates of President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors have made clear they remain deeply interested in Manafort's interactions with a man the FBI says has ties to Russian intelligence. But it's unclear exactly what has drawn their attention and whether it directly relates to election interference because much of the dispute has played out in secret court hearings and blacked out court filings.

In her ruling Wednesday, Jackson provided few new details as she found there was sufficient evidence to say Manafort broke the terms of his plea agreement by lying about three of five matters prosecutors had singled out. The ruling was largely a rejection of Manafort's attorneys' argument he hadn't intentionally misled investigators but rather forgot some details until his memory was refreshed.

The judge found Manafort did mislead the FBI, prosecutors and a federal grand jury about his interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, the co-defendant who the FBI says has ties to Russian intelligence. Prosecutors had accused Manafort of lying about several discussions the two men had including about a possible peace plan to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Crimea.

During a sealed hearing last week, Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said one of the discussions -- an Aug. 2, 2016, meeting at the Grand Havana Club cigar bar in New York -- went to the "larger view of what we think is going on" and what "we think the motive here is."