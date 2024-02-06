Judge extends suspension of Missouri AG's transgender rule

A judge has extended her order barring the enforcement of a unique rule pushed by Missouri's Republican attorney general that would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey initially sought to implement the rule effective April 27, prompting a lawsuit on behalf of transgender people. St. Louis County Judge Ellen Ribaudo on Monday granted a temporary restraining order and originally scheduled a May 11 hearing on the lawsuit.

A posting Thursday on Missouri's online court system shows that Ribaudo pushed back the hearing to July 20, following a joint request from both sides. The posting said the order will remain in effect until July 24 or until the judge rules on whether to grant a preliminary injunction.

A spokeswoman for Bailey confirmed the date change, saying the July hearing date was the one that worked best for all parties in the case.

Ribaudo's ruling granting the temporary restraining order noted that patients are at "high risk" of having their medical care interrupted indefinitely and losing care through their current providers if the rule takes effect.

Legal experts and transgender advocates say that implementation of the rule would make Missouri the first state to restrict gender-affirming care for adults and the first to enact such restrictions through emergency rulemaking instead of through a new law.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Council introduced a resolution making Missouri's largest city a "sanctuary city" for transgender people receiving gender-affirming care. The resolution now goes to a committee, which will receive public input before deciding on further action.