Judge drops suit alleging racist efforts to oust St. Louis prosecutor

A federal judge on Wednesday tossed out a federal rights lawsuit filed by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and blasted her claims she was the victim of a coordinated and racist conspiracy aimed at forcing her from office.

Gardner, the city's elected prosecutor, claimed in the suit "entrenched interests" were intentionally impeding her efforts to reform racist practices that have led to a loss of trust in the criminal justice system. The lawsuit also alleged violations of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. Gardner is Black. The named defendants are white.

U.S. District Judge John Ross wrote Gardner's lawsuit "can best be described as a conglomeration of unrelated claims and conclusory statements supported by very few facts, which do not plead any recognizable cause of action."

But her attorney, Roy Austin Jr., said in a written statement the city was hiding records that would reveal its dishonesty.

"Nothing about today's Court ruling changes the underlying merit of this case. Kimberly Gardner has been viciously attacked by the coordinated powerful few simply because she is a Black woman reforming the criminal justice system so that all people in the City of St. Louis are treated fairly," he said. "We will continue to fight on behalf of Ms. Gardner until the truth of this conspiracy is brought to light."

The lawsuit named the City of St. Louis; the St. Louis Police Officers Association; its business manager, Jeff Roorda; and Gerard Carmody, a special prosecutor who indicted an investigator hired by Gardner to handle a case against then-Gov. Eric Greitens. It also names Carmody's son and daughter, who helped in his investigation, and a former police officer who sued over Gardner's use of private attorneys related to Carmody's investigation.