Judge: Doctor testimony not needed in Missouri abortion case

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis judge ruled Tuesday testimony from non-staff doctors at Missouri's only abortion clinic will not be necessary for a hearing that will determine whether the clinic can remain open.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer agreed to throw out subpoenas for four doctors who worked briefly at the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis during their training. Stelzer's ruling also set a hearing for today to consider Planned Parenthood's request for a preliminary injunction to stop the state from forcing the clinic to close.

Stelzer, citing the limited scope of the upcoming hearing, said the doctors' testimony "will not be relevant." He said the subpoenas "would present an undue burden and hardship" on the non-staff doctors.

Messages seeking comment from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Mike Parson were not immediately returned.

The ruling is the latest in a legal fight over the facility's abortion license.

The health department last week declined to renew the clinic's license to perform abortion procedures, citing concerns about patient safety, including "failed abortions" and legal violations. Stelzer on Friday issued a temporary restraining order to allow the clinic to continue to perform abortions, at least until a decision is made on the injunction request.

The state issued subpoenas to staff doctors and former medical residents who worked at Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility, seeking their testimony about what an assistant attorney general called "grave concerns" about patient safety. Clinic leaders said the state's move is part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure in Missouri.

Planned Parenthood attorney Jamie Boyer said both staff doctors were interviewed by health officials, but other doctors who worked at the clinic are no longer there and declined to speak with investigators.

According to a filing by the former residents' attorneys, a state health official in an affidavit explained the dispute is over "whether the same physician must provide informed consent and perform/induce the abortion."

Hours before the ruling, the judge held a brief hearing on the physicians' request to block the subpoenas. Attorney Russell Makepeace said his two clients were doctors who as part of their residency at a hospital worked 12 days each at the clinic over a four-year period. Neither is currently involved with the clinic.