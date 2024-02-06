All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 14, 2022

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Missouri's new voter ID law

A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law requiring voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem's order Wednesday means voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press

A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law requiring voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls.

Cole County Judge Jon Beetem's order Wednesday means voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two women, but Beetem wrote that neither "has alleged a specific, concrete, non-speculative injury or legally protectable interest in challenging the photo ID requirement."

Officials with the groups that challenged the voter ID law on behalf of the women called the ruling "procedural" and said it doesn't address the merits of their argument. They said the case will end up before the Missouri Supreme Court, which they said has twice previously struck down less-restrictive requirements.

"Missouri's Constitution provides all Missourians with the fundamental right to vote," a statement from the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition said. "Voter ID restrictions disenfranchise Missourians, particularly people of color, people with disabilities, rural Missourians, voters with limited income, seniors and students."

Before now, voters without a government-issued ID could use other means to prove their identities, such as utility bills.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I applaud and agree with the court's decision to dismiss this lawsuit since not even the plaintiffs could find a single individual who would be prevented from voting," Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a news release. "Missouri elections will continue to be safe, secure, and accurate as we prepare for November."

Among other things, Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will choose a new U.S. senator and will decide whether recreational marijuana should be legalized.

Democrats across the nation have sought to expand voter access, while many Republicans have pursued new voting restrictions following former President Donald Trump's false claim the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Seventeen states besides Missouri had voter photo identification laws in effect as of this spring, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and 19 states had identification laws that accepted proof other than photos.

In a court hearing last month, Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer said the concern some voters won't be able to obtain proper identification in order to cast regular ballots amounts to "speculation at its finest."

ACLU attorney Tony Rothert said the photo ID requirement puts unconstitutional burdens on the right to vote and serves no purpose. "There's still no evidence of voter-impersonation fraud at the polls," Rothert said.

Republican Missouri lawmakers passed the measure in May, and Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed it into law in June.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy