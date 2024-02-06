Judge dismisses lawsuit over Missouri's new voter ID law

A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law requiring voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls.

Cole County Judge Jon Beetem's order Wednesday means voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two women, but Beetem wrote that neither "has alleged a specific, concrete, non-speculative injury or legally protectable interest in challenging the photo ID requirement."

Officials with the groups that challenged the voter ID law on behalf of the women called the ruling "procedural" and said it doesn't address the merits of their argument. They said the case will end up before the Missouri Supreme Court, which they said has twice previously struck down less-restrictive requirements.

"Missouri's Constitution provides all Missourians with the fundamental right to vote," a statement from the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition said. "Voter ID restrictions disenfranchise Missourians, particularly people of color, people with disabilities, rural Missourians, voters with limited income, seniors and students."

Before now, voters without a government-issued ID could use other means to prove their identities, such as utility bills.