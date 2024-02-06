Judge denies request to lower bond for suspect in Hotshots shootings

An attorney representing Tyler Banks argued unsuccessfully to have the defendant’s bond reduced following his alleged involvement in a shooting at Hotshots Bar and Grill in downtown Cape Girardeau that left five people wounded.

The shooting, which injured one shooter and four bystanders, occurred March 5.

Judge Frank Miller rejected a self-defense argument for lowering the $150,000 cash-only bond at a bond hearing Monday, April 3, at Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

Prosecutors allege Banks hit bar patron Larry McIntyre in the head with a glass bottle in a bar fight that erupted into a shootout. Banks’ attorney, Jen Kusmer — who was standing in for attorney Joe Flees — said there was a period of time after the hand-to-hand scuffle ended and the shooting began, when McIntyre retrieved a gun from another person and began firing the weapon at Banks and his father, Ranell Robinson, who also faces multiple felonies.

It is unclear whether McIntyre, the first to draw a weapon, will face charges. Assistant prosecutor Angel Woodruff told the court McIntyre remains in the hospital, and it is unclear whether he will survive his injuries.

Regardless of McIntyre’s condition, three men, including Banks, face multiple charges. As for Banks, “We would argue that Mr. Banks should have a lower bond because he was acting in self-defense,” Kusmer said. “He was protecting himself and his father.” She said Banks is presumed innocent until proven guilty and has no violent criminal record. She said no evidence has been presented regarding whose weapons were responsible for the injuries. Kusmer asked for a $25,000 bond.