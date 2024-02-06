A judge has denied a request to allow cameras or recording equipment in the courtroom as the Cape Girardeau County coroner faces criminal charges.

KFVS anchor and media coordinator for the 32nd Circuit Kathy Sweeney had asked in March, per the rules of the court, to be allowed to record the preliminary hearing for Wavis Jordan on May 14. Jordan’s criminal defense attorney (he also faces civil litigation to remove him from office) asked the judge to not allow video coverage of the hearing.

“No person (except court personnel making an official record) shall be allowed to make an audio or video recording of the preliminary hearing,” Judge Brice Sechrest wrote in his order, dated May 9 on Missouri's online court database. “Those in the media who made the request may have a pool camera outside the courtroom in the common area of the courthouse, and may make a visual recording inside the courtroom before the start of the hearing, however, there shall be no audio or video recording during the hearing.”

In her previous filing, attorney Lynne Chambers wrote that recordings and reporting “will likely be distributed through multiple media outlets” and “may jeopardize the fair administration of justice and the rights of the Defendant.” She added, “that media coverage has the potential to sensationalize or distort information related to the case, which could influence public opinion and prejudice potential jurors.”