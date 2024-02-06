Editor's note: The following story has been edited to correct the attribution of the officer to whom the first complaint was filed, and also to correct that the judge, while hearing a case in Scott County, is from Mississippi County. The Southeast Missourian regrets the errors.

BENTON, Missouri -- A Mississippi County judge denied a woman's request Thursday for an order of protection against a sheriff's deputy she said had been stalking her.

Judge Rob Barker, a former law enforcement officer in Southeast Missouri, issued the ruling Thursday afternoon, hours after hearing from the woman and the deputy in a Scott County courtroom.

During the ex parte hearing at the courthouse in Benton, an emotional Sarah Marie Valenzuela told the judge she was in fear for her life.

A single mother with a 9-year-old daughter, she said, "I feel very scared that something will happen to me and my child."

But deputy Travis Keller testified he had approached her in connection with a drug investigation. She said afterward the officer lied.

Valenzuela filed for an order of protection June 7. The accusations against Keller were detailed in the courtroom Thursday.

Valenzuela said she and her daughter were living in Morley earlier this year in a house owned by her mother. The house was for sale by owner at the time.

She said Keller knocked on her door at 10 p.m. April 1 and expressed interest in buying the property. He asked for her phone number. Valenzuela said she gave him her phone number thinking he was a potential buyer.

She said he then asked her if she was alone. After hearing Valenzuela's daughter was with her, Keller asked if he could come inside, Valenzuela told the judge.

In a written petition for an ex parte order, she wrote she told Keller it was late and she "didn't feel comfortable" letting him in the house.

Keller left, but then immediately started texting her and "requesting me on social media," Valenzuela wrote.

She told the judge she later realized the same officer had driven by her residence more than 200 times. After the hearing, Valenzuela told the Southeast Missourian that Keller first started driving by her Morley house last December and continued to do so until April.

Two days after Keller visited her home in April, Valenzuela said she made a complaint to the sheriff's department about Keller's conduct. She wrote in her petition that she spoke to Capt. Ron Meredith who indicated he would address the issue.

Chief deputy Ryan Dennis testified at the hearing that Keller subsequently was been moved to a different patrol zone as a result of the complaint.

But Valenzuela said that Keller later returned to patrolling in Morley.

Valenzuela, who moved with her daughter to Oran, Missouri, last month, said after the hearing the sheriff's department had not addressed the situation and had "ignored" her complaints.

The judge would not let Valenzuela submit letters from Tiffany and Landon Klaffer of Morley, Missouri, citing it as hearsay.

The two letters, which Valenzuela showed a Missourian reporter and whose authorship has been confirmed by the newspaper, state Keller asked them about the woman. "He asked Tiffany and I numerous times if she, Sarah, was single. He seemed very interested in her almost as if he was looking for any excuse to go see her," Landon wrote in his letter.

"I feel he cannot be trusted," he wrote of Keller.

Tiffany Klaffer told the Southeast Missourian that Keller frequently stopped by her residence, which is in the same neighborhood where Valenzuela was living. She said he made inappropriate statements to her, implying he was interested in her sexually.