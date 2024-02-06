All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2019

Judge denies motion in panhandling case in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A federal judge has denied a motion to prevent the city of Joplin from enforcing restrictions on panhandling until a lawsuit is resolved...

Associated Press

JOPLIN, Mo. — A federal judge has denied a motion to prevent the city of Joplin from enforcing restrictions on panhandling until a lawsuit is resolved.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool on Monday denied a motion arising from a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed on behalf of Christopher Snyder , a homeless man who was arrested for panhandling last year in Joplin.

The Joplin Globe reports the city council last year enacted new restrictions that required panhandlers and solicitors to stay 150 feet from intersections near streets with speed limits over 35 mph. They also must stay off street or highway dividers or medians. Snyder was arrested under that restriction.

The council repealed that section in October and asked the judge to dismiss the case, but he declined.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

