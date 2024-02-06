Judge denies Mo. prosecutor request to halt execution

O'FALLON, Mo. -- A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence.

Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, Nov. 29. The 37-year-old killed Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer William McEntee in 2005.

Last month, St. Louis Circuit Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott appointed a special prosecutor to review the case. The special prosecutor, E.E. Keenan, filed a motion Tuesday night, Nov. 15, to vacate the death sentence, stating that race played a "decisive factor" in the death sentence. Johnson is Black and the slain officer was white.

But in a ruling Wednesday, Nov. 16, Ott denied the request. The two-sentence order didn't state why.

"We are analyzing our options and intend to appeal if we cannot obtain relief in the circuit court," Keenan said in an email Thursday, Nov. 17. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by these horrible events, particularly the family of Sgt. McEntee and the law enforcement community."

Keenan's court filing said former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch's office handled five cases involving the deaths of police officers during his 28 years in office. McCulloch sought the death penalty in the four cases involving Black defendants, but did not seek death in the one case where the defendant was white, the file said.

"The Special Prosecutor's investigation and motion to vacate raise serious concerns about whether Mr. Johnson received the death penalty because he is Black," Shawn Nolan, Johnson's attorney, said in a statement.

McCulloch does not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment.

Johnson's lawyers have cited racism concerns previously. An earlier court petition stated that if not for racial comments by two white jurors at his trial, Johnson could have been convicted of second-degree murder instead of first-degree, and been spared the death penalty.