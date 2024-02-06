Judge denies Missouri AG's push to expand mask lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Boone County judge on Tuesday rejected Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's effort to expand his litigation against mask mandates in public schools to districts across the state.

Schmitt initially sued Columbia Public Schools after it required students and staff to wear masks while indoors to reduce the spread of COVID-19. He had sought class certification to expand the lawsuit to other districts.

Circuit Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs rejected that motion and a request for a preliminary injunction sought by Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate.