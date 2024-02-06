Judge denies Greitens' attempt to bar attorney general probe

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri attorney general can continue investigating Gov. Eric Greitens and a veterans' charity he founded after a judge Friday refused Greitens' request to bar the probe by his fellow Republican officeholder.

Greitens' lawyer had claimed Attorney General Josh Hawley had a conflict of interest while investigating Greitens' political use of a charity donor list because Hawley had called for the governor to resign over separate allegations of sexual misconduct.

During a court hearing Thursday, Greitens' lawyer also suggested Hawley had a disqualifying "personal interest" because he's challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem denied Greitens' request for a temporary restraining order barring the attorney general's office from any investigation related to Greitens. Beetem dismissed the case.

The judge said rules about attorneys' professional conduct can't serve as the basis to initiate civil court cases. He said the rules apply only to criminal prosecutions and noted the attorney general is not currently prosecuting any case against Greitens, much less in Cole County.