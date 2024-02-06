CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Embattled Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson remains barred from his elected office while a legal fight continues in circuit court.

Judge William Syler, who issued a preliminary order banning Hutcheson from office earlier this month, denied a defense motion Friday that sought to quash the order and dismiss the quo warranto petition filed by the Missouri Attorney General's Office to oust the sheriff from office.

Syler's ruling came after a lengthy hearing in Mississippi County Circuit Court. The ouster case now will be tried in court.

Hutcheson posted a statement on Facebook after the ruling.

"The court denied the motion to allow me back in office pending disposition of the ouster case but said it was not a final decision," he wrote. "I respect the court's decision and look forward to presenting my side of the story at trial."

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a petition May 9 to have Hutcheson removed as sheriff after the death of a Mississippi County jail inmate.

Syler issued the preliminary order that evening. Until then, Hutcheson had continued to handle administrative duties as sheriff while facing criminal charges.

The Attorney General's Office filed criminal charges of assault, robbery and forgery against Hutcheson in April.

Hutcheson's lawyer, Thomas Rynard, argued the sheriff should not be barred from office when the criminal case is pending.

"Right now, he is being beaten up in the public and in the courtroom," Rynard told the judge.

Drew Juden, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, suspended Hutcheson's peace-officer license in April after criminal charges were filed.

But Rynard argued in court Friday that Hutcheson still has a valid license, just one that is suspended.

"We do not agree with the Attorney General's Office that a peace-officer license is required to be sheriff," Rynard told the judge.

Suspension of the license is "not a valid reason for ouster," Rynard said.