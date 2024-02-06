Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, upholding a Missouri law barring anyone younger than 21 from witnessing an execution.

Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday, Nov. 29, for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer William McEntee in 2005. Johnson's lawyers have appeals pending that seek to spare his life.

His daughter, Khorry Ramey, had sought to attend the execution, and the American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas City. The ACLU's court filing said the age requirement served no safety purpose and violates Ramey's constitutional rights. But U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes ruled late Friday, Nov. 25, that Ramey's constitutional rights would not be violated by the law.

"I'm heartbroken that I won't be able to be with my dad in his last moments," Ramey said in a statement. "My dad is the most important person in my life. He has been there for me my whole life, even though he's been incarcerated."