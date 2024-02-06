A judge appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court issued a report Friday saying a Sikeston, Missouri, man convicted of murder is innocent. The judge recommended the justices exonerate David Robinson for Sheila Boxï¿½s murder and proclaim his innocence.

Furthermore, the judge, a ï¿½special masterï¿½ in this court arrangement, said police and the former assistant attorney general who tried the case ï¿½knowingly presented false testimony about the settingï¿½ of key testimony and ï¿½failed to take any steps to correct that false testimony.ï¿½ In doing so, Judge Darrell E. Missey wrote, they violated Robinsonï¿½s due process. Elizabeth Bock tried the case for the Missouri Attorney Generalï¿½s Office in 2001. She is now judge of the 44th Judicial Circuit. During trial, Bock poked holes in several alibi witness testimonies, as they offered contradicting timelines as to when Robinson attended and left a fish fry. No physical evidence was presented that tied Robinson to the murder.

Robinson was convicted of Boxï¿½s August 2000 murder on the testimony of two witnesses, Albert Baker and Jason Richison. Both recanted their testimonies years after the conviction, and another man, Romanze Mosby, confessed on tape in 2004 that he, not Robinson, killed Box.

The case has been appealed numerous times, and Robinsonï¿½s current lawyers believe the appeal before the Supreme Court would be the last best chance for Robinson to attain an exoneration. Mosby refused to sign an affidavit confirming his confession in 2004, though he told the notary public the recording was true, according to testimony by the notary public. But the confession was rejected by previous judges and not allowed as evidence due to the lack of signature. Years later, within 24 hours of Mosby reading a newspaper article reporting Robinson had retained the Bryan Cave law firm to represent him, Mosby killed himself in his prison cell and could not be called to testify. Mosby had only a few weeks remaining on his prison sentence. His confession contained details about the shooting corroborated by witnesses who said they saw Boxï¿½s SUV at the time of the shooting. The location of the SUV supported the location of Mosbyï¿½s confession, but not Bakerï¿½s testimony.

Bryan Cave issued a response to the recommendation, which stated, ï¿½We are highly encouraged by Judge Misseyï¿½s ruling, which paves a clear pathway toward Davidï¿½s complete exoneration. We look forward to the Missouri Supreme Courtï¿½s final resolution of Davidï¿½s case.ï¿½

The law firm declined to comment further as a matter of ethics until the Supreme Court issues its ruling.

David Robinson's brother, Reggie Robinson, red shirt far left, and mother, Jennett McCaster, lead their family in prayer after the second of six days of testimony before a special master appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court on Aug. 3 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Missouri. LAURA SIMON ~ Southeast Missourian file

Misseyï¿½s reference to the violation of due process centered around Richisonï¿½s early claim he and Robinson were cellmates, when the two never shared a cell. Richison told police he overheard Robinson say, ï¿½I shot the bitch, who cares.ï¿½ Despite police and prosecutors knowing Richison never stayed in the same cell, Richison was allowed to testify. In post-conviction appeals, the attorney generalï¿½s office argued even though the two were not cellmates, they were housed in the same section of the jail and did share common spaces at different times.

ï¿½The Petitionerï¿½s writ of habeas corpus should be granted, and the conviction of David Robinson should be vacated,ï¿½ Missey wrote. ï¿½The Petitioner has proven by clear and convincing evidence that he is actually innocent of the murder of Sheila Box, such that the correctness of the judgment against David Robinson is completely undermined.

ï¿½Even if a freestanding claim of habeas corpus were not available, the Petitioner would still be entitled to habeas corpus relief because he established a gateway claim of actual innocence by proving his innocence by a preponderance of the evidence and showing that constitutional violations at trial have resulted in his conviction. The evidence clearly shows that David Robinson did not kill Sheila Box, greatly exceeding the preponderance of the evidence necessary to pass through the ï¿½gatewayï¿½ to have previously barred constitutional violations considered.ï¿½

While Missey focused his critical remarks on the Richison lie about sharing a cell with Robinson, the entire case was riddled with falsehoods, questionable characters and serious accusations of police misconduct. Baker, facing threats of prison time for perjury, eventually admitted to making up his story about watching Robinson shoot Box. Baker was in jail at the time he came forward as a witness, and as a result of his testimony he was put into witness protection. He was supplied apartment accommodations and other payments. He admitted he was a drug addict and said he lied in order to get out of jail.

Richison, who was diagnosed and taking medication for schizophrenia, claimed he lied at trial after pressure and abuse at the hands of police in jail. He also claimed police supplied him with information about the murder. Police denied the accusations.

The lead detective in the case from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, John Blakely, contradicted his own testimony over the course of the appeals. He first stated he didnï¿½t know Mosby was a suspect in the murder, but later acknowledged he knew Mosby was a suspect and being investigated by then-Scott County deputy Bobby Sullivan. This is significant because at the same time Blakely was investigating the Box murder, he also was investigating Mosby and his brother for a handful of other violent gun crimes; Blakely knew for instance that Mosby had in his possession the same caliber of gun used to shoot Box. Mosby was convicted of shooting a man who was a witness in his brotherï¿½s gun crime case. Many records dealing with Mosbyï¿½s shooting conviction were lost by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officials told the Southeast Missourian in response to an open records request. Additionally, the Missouri Attorney Generalï¿½s office could not provide taped recordings of Sullivanï¿½s interviews with Mosby and other suspects in response to another open records request, even though the recordings were documented in other court records in the case and were said to have been in possession of the attorney generalï¿½s office. The attorney generalï¿½s office told the Southeast Missourian last year its record-keeping was lax under previous administrations and the current attorney generalï¿½s administration had invested in better software and processes to track evidence in old cases.