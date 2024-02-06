Judge: Confide lawsuit against governor can proceed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri judge is allowing a lawsuit over use of a message-deleting app by Gov. Eric Greitens' office to move forward, despite efforts by Greitens' attorneys to get the case tossed out.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Monday ruled claims Greitens' office violated the Sunshine Law, which requires public access to certain government records, can proceed.

But he dismissed allegations there were violations of state records-retention laws, which outline how long and which documents must be kept. Beetem ruled private citizens can't bring claims of records-retention violations to court.

At issue is a lawsuit over a December open-records request by a St. Louis attorney for records related to use of the Confide app by top staff in the Republican governor's office. The app automatically deletes messages after they are read and prevents recipients from saving, forwarding, printing or taking screenshots of messages. The feature sparked concern among some government-transparency advocates.