All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 2, 2018

Judge: Confide lawsuit against governor can proceed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri judge is allowing a lawsuit over use of a message-deleting app by Gov. Eric Greitens' office to move forward, despite efforts by Greitens' attorneys to get the case tossed out. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Monday ruled claims Greitens' office violated the Sunshine Law, which requires public access to certain government records, can proceed...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri judge is allowing a lawsuit over use of a message-deleting app by Gov. Eric Greitens' office to move forward, despite efforts by Greitens' attorneys to get the case tossed out.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Monday ruled claims Greitens' office violated the Sunshine Law, which requires public access to certain government records, can proceed.

But he dismissed allegations there were violations of state records-retention laws, which outline how long and which documents must be kept. Beetem ruled private citizens can't bring claims of records-retention violations to court.

At issue is a lawsuit over a December open-records request by a St. Louis attorney for records related to use of the Confide app by top staff in the Republican governor's office. The app automatically deletes messages after they are read and prevents recipients from saving, forwarding, printing or taking screenshots of messages. The feature sparked concern among some government-transparency advocates.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Greitens' attorneys had asked Beetem to throw out the entire lawsuit, in part arguing the governor's office complied with open-records laws but in several cases there were no records to provide because of the nature of the app.

"The argument that the use of the Confide app excuses compliance because nothing is retained holds less water than a policy of using disappearing ink for all official documents," Beetem wrote. "While there seems to be little dispute that records were made, the issue revolves around were they records which should have been retained and/or are retained in the custody of third parties which is adequately pleaded?"

Mark Pedroli, who is representing the St. Louis attorney who sued, said having the records-law claims dismissed doesn't set back the case. He praised the ruling and said it's "a good day for residents of Missouri, sunshine proponents and sunshine proponents throughout the nation."

Greitens' attorney Bob Thompson on Tuesday said he's pleased the case has been narrowed and said he's "hopeful and confident" the judge will rule in the governor's favor on the remainder of the case once he hears additional facts.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy