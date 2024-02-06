All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMarch 25, 2020
Judge: Clay County violated law denying reporter's request
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Clay County violated a Missouri transparency law by denying a reporter their request to inspect government records, a judge ruled Monday. Judge Roger Prokes ruled Clay County committed two violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law when it rejected a Kansas City Star reporter copies of taxpayers bills to see how much the county spends on outside lawyers. ...
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Clay County violated a Missouri transparency law by denying a reporter their request to inspect government records, a judge ruled Monday.

Judge Roger Prokes ruled Clay County committed two violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law when it rejected a Kansas City Star reporter copies of taxpayers bills to see how much the county spends on outside lawyers. Clay County also demanded The Star pay $4,200 to have a lawyer with the Spencer law firm representing Clay County review the billing records before releasing them to a reporter.

Prokes rejected Clay County's arguments that the law firm invoices The Star is asking for could reveal privileged attorney-client information.

"The documents were not prepared in anticipation of litigation, but in anticipation of getting paid," Prokes wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Clay County is currently in an ongoing audit by the Missouri Auditor that citizens requested after they suspected corruption by certain county leaders. Monday's ruling adds to a string of judicial decisions against the actions and policies of Clay County government.

Assistant county administrator, Nicole Brown, said the county plans an appeal.

"The County does not believe that the Sunshine Law was intended to require the County's taxpayers to subsidize the operations of the news media," Brown said in an email to The Star. "Instead, the Sunshine Law is set up so that those who request records must pay the costs associated with satisfying their request. The County will appeal this decision."

Bernie Rhodes, a lawyer representing The Star in the lawsuit, said the judge's decision supports Clay County taxpayers' suspicions.

"Today's result confirms what Clay County taxpayers have known for a long time: That something is going on at the county courthouse that is wrong," Rhodes said. "We will be filing a request to find out just how much Clay County taxpayers spent to defend this lawsuit, which the county just lost."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy