All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 14, 2019

Judge certifies lawsuit over re-incarcerations class action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Up to 15,000 paroled inmates who were sent back to jail for parole violations could be eligible for relief after a federal judge certified as a class action a lawsuit arguing the inmates were re-incarcerated without hearings or legal representation...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Up to 15,000 paroled inmates who were sent back to jail for parole violations could be eligible for relief after a federal judge certified as a class action a lawsuit arguing the inmates were re-incarcerated without hearings or legal representation.

The certification of the case as a class action by U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough puts pressure on the state to resolve the lawsuit, which was filed in 2017 by the MacArthur Justice Center in St. Louis, KCUR reported. The center argues the state's corrections department and its Division of Probation and Parole ignored U.S. Supreme Court decisions establishing procedures to protect parolees' due process rights.

"These cases have been around since the '70s, so there's really no excuse for Missouri being this behind the times in providing these constitutional rights to parolees," said Amy Breihan, director of the McArthur Justice Center's Missouri office.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office will not comment on ongoing litigation, spokesman Drew Dziedzic said.

Breihan said many parolees have been re-incarcerated for technical violations such as crossing the state line -- like going from Missouri to Kansas to work.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"They're most often for those kinds of alleged violations and not for committing other crimes," she said.

In 2017, about 6,600 parolees went through the revocation process, Breihan said, "and of those, at least 90 percent had their parole revoked and were sent back to prison."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the early 1970s parole revocation hearings trigger certain minimum due process requirements, including a preliminary hearing and a formal revocation hearing.

Breihan said many of the parolees being re-incarcerated without due process have mental health or addiction issues that aren't being addressed.

"They're just being re-incarcerated and their lives and their communities are continually disrupted," she said. "It's not a central focus of the case, but I think it's important to think about why these folks are being sent back to prison and how it is impacting their lives and their ability get back on steady ground."

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy