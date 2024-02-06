Judge awards homeless man $150K in St. Louis County panhandling case

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge says St. Louis County cannot enforce ordinances targeting panhandlers and violating their free-speech rights, and has awarded $150,000 to a homeless man who was cited 31 times.

Robert Fernandez has also been arrested four times in the county for soliciting without a license.

"County police officers repeatedly arrested and detained (Fernandez) for engaging in protected First Amendment speech, pursuant to an unconstitutional ordinance defendant implemented and enforced," U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. wrote in his decision Tuesday.

The judge said the county cannot enforce an anti-vagrancy ordinance, one barring people from standing in a road to solicit and another covering solicitor licensing, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Limbaugh noted the county required a soliciting license only for those seeking "property or financial assistance" or selling or taking orders for certain items.