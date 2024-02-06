Judge approves special prosecutor in Mischelle Lawless murder case

A special prosecutor has been appointed to review evidence in the 1992 murder case of Angela Mischelle Lawless, according to documents obtained by the Southeast Missourian through a public records request.

The move is the most significant procedural decision in the case since Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb’s predecessor, Amanda Oesch, announced in January 2022 she was handing the case files over to the state Highway Patrol and Missouri attorney general cold case unit.

Cobb made the request to a judge to appoint “a special prosecutor regarding the death of Mischelle Lawless ... to investigate and prosecute charges against any responsible parties in the death of Mischelle Lawless,” according to the order signed by the judge. The document, dated June 1, gives the special prosecutor “all the duties and authorities to act as a prosecuting attorney in regards to the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Cobb offered no comment on the decision, adhering to his policy, backed by the American Bar Association, to not make public statements regarding ongoing investigations.

Cobb redacted the name of the prosecutor, saying he did so as to not inundate the special prosecutor with phone calls and communications. People with tips and information about the case may call the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

(The Southeast Missourian knows the name of the special prosecutor, but is not publicly releasing the name at this time, per Cobb’s fear that distractions could hurt the special prosecutor’s ability to analyze existing evidence in the case. Should charges or an indictment arise, the name of the prosecutor will become publicly known.)

It is not clear whether the AG’s cold case unit or the Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control have added anything significant to the case or whether any new information prompted the appointment. Typically, the attorney general’s office supplies special prosecutors. In this case, an experienced local attorney with no previous ties to the case has been appointed.

In a statement emailed to the Southeast Missourian on Saturday, Lawless’ father, Marvin, welcomed the appointment.

“I see this step as long overdue in the effort to bring those responsible for Mischelle’s senseless murder and those complicit in impeding the investigation & prosecution of same to justice,” he said.

Exonerated

Josh Kezer, 19 at the time of his trial, was sentenced to 60 years for murder and armed criminal action in relation to Lawless’ death in June 1994, even though he presented witnesses at the time who placed him in Kankakee, Illinois, around the time of the murder. Kankakee is more than 300 miles from the Interstate 55 Benton, Missouri, exit ramp where Lawless was found dead from three gunshot wounds.

Kezer was exonerated in an “actual innocence” ruling in 2009, after serving 16 years in prison. A judge ordered his case vacated, not just because Kezer’s constitutional rights were violated multiple times, but also because Kezer proved his innocence, given the lack of physical evidence and the many new examples of evidence and testimony that cleared him.

No physical evidence connected Kezer to the crime. At the original trial in 1994, the state called jailhouse informants who said they’d heard Kezer confess to a murder at a party. Two of the informants tried to recant their statements before the trial, saying they offered the story to work deals for leniency. One stuck to his story after threats of additional charges of impeding an investigation. Another testified in Kezer’s defense. Multiple witnesses who testified for the state in the original trial have since stated they either made up the story to get deals or were pressured or coerced to give false statements.

Original investigation

Among the state’s witnesses in the original trial was Mark Abbott, now considered one of two primary suspects in the case. Abbott, an identical twin, has claimed to have reported the crime to the sheriff’s office the night of the murder after finding Lawless bleeding profusely in her car on the exit ramp. Abbott testified in 2009 he could have been wrong about his identification of Kezer. He stated he felt he picked the correct person due to the responses from law enforcement and stuck by that story because of other statements he had heard about the case.