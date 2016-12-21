Cape Girardeau’s first transportation development district has been established at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55.

Midamerica Hotels Corp., the land owner, petitioned Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court in October to establish the special taxing district.

Judge Michael Gardner approved creation of the district Friday. In his ruling, he authorized Midamerica to elect a board of directors at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at the office of attorney John Grimm, who filed the paperwork to set up the district.

Midamerica, as owner of the property, would have had the sole vote in approving a maximum 1 percent sales tax as outlined in the judge’s order.

But since Friday’s ruling, the site of the under-construction Cape Girardeau SportsPlex on the property has been deeded to the city, Grimm said.

As a result, the city now is a property owner in the taxing district, along with Midamerica, and under state law can cast a vote on the tax issue.

The city council accepted the general warranty deed at its meeting Monday night.

Under state law, the tax can be levied for up to 40 years from the date on which the tax is first imposed.

According to court documents, the tax could generate $100,000 annually.

The Midamerica Crossings Transportation District encompasses about 83 acres, including 76 acres on the northeast quadrant of the intersection and seven acres on the southeast quadrant near the veterans home.

The benefits of the district won’t be seen until new retail businesses are established in the district and a special sales tax is levied, Grimm said.

Midamerica is building a new section of Veterans Memorial Drive that would let the company develop the site. City engineer Casey Brunke said Tuesday the work is about 40 percent finished.

City officials expect the transportation improvements to be finished before the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex opens next spring.