Judge: Anheuser-Busch must pull some ads about MillerCoors

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin judge has ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop suggesting in advertising MillerCoors' light beers contain corn syrup, wading into a fight between two beer giants that are losing market share to small independent brewers.

U.S. District Judge William Conley for the Western District of Wisconsin on Friday granted a preliminary injunction sought by MillerCoors temporarily stopping Anheuser-Busch from using the words "corn syrup" in ads without giving more context.

MillerCoors sued its rival in March, saying St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch has spent as much as $30 million on a "false and misleading" campaign, including $13 million in its first commercials during this year's Super Bowl.

However, the ruling did not affect all of Anheuser-Busch's advertising targeting MillerCoors, allowing the commercials that premiered at the Super Bowl to keep airing.

Anheuser-Busch's ad drew a rebuke from the National Corn Growers Association, which thanked MillerCoors for its support. In its lawsuit, MillerCoors said it's "not ashamed of its use of corn syrup as a fermentation aid."

Corn syrup is used by several brewers during fermentation. During that process, corn syrup is broken down and consumed by yeast so none of it remains in the final product. Bud Light is brewed with rice instead of corn syrup, but Anheuser-Busch uses corn syrup in some of its other beverages, including Stella Artois Cidre and Busch Light beer.

MillerCoors applauded the ruling and said Anheuser-Busch should be trying to grow the beer market, not "destroy it through deceptive advertising."

"We are pleased with today's ruling that will force Anheuser-Busch to change or remove advertisements that were clearly designed to mislead the American public," MillerCoors CEO Gavin Hattersley said.

Anheuser Busch, however, called the ruling a "victory for consumers" because it allows the brand's "Special Delivery" Super Bowl ad to continue airing.