Judge allows St. Louis minimum wage hike, will start today

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis' embattled minimum-wage hike will take effect today after a two-year legal fight over the city's effort to require employers to pay workers at least $10 an hour.

A circuit court judge lifted an injunction Thursday that had blocked a 2015 ordinance from becoming law. The city's minimum wage will rise again in January, to $11 per hour, higher than Missouri's $7.70 minimum. The increase is expected to give an immediate raise to roughly 35,000 workers.

The city said it was mailing notices to employers. Those who refuse to pay workers the new minimum could face criminal prosecution and loss of their business license and occupancy permit.

St. Louis joins about 40 other cities that have raised their minimum wages in recent years, including Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago, though it doesn't go as high as the $15 wage being phased in for some places.