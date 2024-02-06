CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — A Pemiscot County judge granted part of a defense motion Monday morning by acquitting a former Poplar Bluff, Missouri, businessman of a leaving-the-scene charge in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a local teenager.

Presiding Circuit Judge Fred Copeland also “tentatively denied” the issuance of a judgment of acquittal for Benjamin J. Ressel about a tampering-with-evidence charge. Copeland could reconsider the charge.

Ressel, 40, had been indicted by a Butler County grand jury in February on the two Class D felonies related to his alleged role in the Dec. 9, 2015, death of Heavenly Grace Hafford.

The 13-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle as she crossed Kanell Boulevard near the Maud Street intersection in Poplar Bluff. Seconds later, her body was struck by another vehicle allegedly driven by Ressel.

Having allegedly fled the scene of the crash, Ressel was identified as the second driver and later was arrested the same day his 2014 Ford pickup was found and impounded.

Heavenly Grace Hafford

Investigators found what earlier was described as suspected “biological material” on the undercarriage of Ressel’s truck. Authorities said a lab determined the material matched Hafford’s DNA.

Copeland issued his ruling after hearing arguments from Ressel’s lawyers, Sam Spain and Chris Yarbro, and special prosecuting attorney Ian Page.

Copeland also reviewed the defense’s motion for judgment of acquittal and a stipulation signed by Spain and Page.

The stipulation said Hafford was killed “instantaneously” by the first vehicle.

The question, Copeland said, is whether a “deceased body” is a person as defined by statute. He said case law states a “deceased body is not a person, not a party (to an accident), and you can’t cause injury to a deceased body.”

Page said that was the reason he entered the stipulation, based on the fact “the coroner had determined Miss Hafford passed away” after being hit by the first vehicle.

He said Ressel would have committed a crime by causing injury to a person.

There are two elements the state must prove to convict someone on a leaving the scene of an accident — the driver left the scene without notifying authorities about the crash and property damage or an injury or fatality had occurred.

The defense provided case law that supported its argument Hafford was not a “person” as defined by statute. Therefore, it was legally impossible for the state to show injury to a person.