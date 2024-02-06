Juden running for sheriff

Charles A. "Drew" Juden III, former director of the state Department of Public Safety, announced Friday he will seek the Cape Girardeau County sheriff's office in 2020.

He plans to run as a Republican, which means he would face incumbent Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson in a Republican primary election Aug. 4. Dickerson has not indicated to the Southeast Missourian whether she will run for the office in 2020. Dickerson became interim sheriff following the resignation of John Jordan in August 2018.

The filing period for the 2020 primary and general elections is from Feb. 25 through March 31.

A Cape Girardeau native and current Cape County resident, Juden spent 38 years with the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety, where he served as chief from 2001 until former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens tapped him to lead the state DPS in early 2017.

He left that position in August 2018, a few months after Greitens resigned the governorship.

Juden is a past board member of the SEMO Major Case Squad and SEMO Drug Task Force. He is also a founding member of the SEMO Bomb Team and Homeland Security Response Team. In addition, he also served as a member of the state's Homeland Security Advisory Council. Over the course of his 41-year law enforcement career, Juden received numerous recognitions in Sikeston, including Outstanding Young Law Enforcement Officer, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Citizen of the Year. In 2008 he was named the Donald Red Loehr Outstanding Police Chief and is past president of the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.