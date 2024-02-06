Journey Gala fund raiser for cancer patients headlined by ESPN's Hoge

The Cancer Center in Cape Girardeau was designed to be a place where treatment is seen as a journey to health and a patient's care is guided by a team of caring professionals.

Merril Hoge

Executive director of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Patti Ranzini said that sense of journey is the feeling behind the Second annual Journey Gala which will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the new Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.

The gala benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund, which Ranzini said goes directly to help cancer patients.

Ranzini said the gala's planning committee also keeps in mind the sense of journey when choosing a guest speaker for the event.

"We look specifically for celebrity guest speakers who can bring something new to the community about their own cancer story and their own cancer journey," Ranzini said.

This year's event will feature celebrity guest speaker Merril Hoge, a former ESPN analyst and cancer survivor. His story is one SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Batemen heard Hoge tell to a group in Dexter, and Ranzini said Batemen knew he had to bring it to a larger audience.

Hoge's journey began in 1987 when he started his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for the team until he joined the Chicago Bears as a free agent in 1993. After one year with the Bears, Hoge was forced to retire early after he was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome.

After the end of his NFL career, Hoge joined ESPN in 1995 as a football analyst and worked on the "NFL Match Up" show. A few years later, he would face another life-altering obstacle. It was in 2003 that Hoge received his diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.