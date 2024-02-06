Journey Gala cancer event has raised $100K so far

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has raised about $100,000 in ticket sales for its Journey Gala event to benefit the Southeast Cancer Center, and it looks to raise thousands more through a raffle, auctions, drink sales and donations.

The event Jan. 21 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau is sold out, with 328 attendees at 41 tables. The gala has 15 sponsors, with medical vendor AUL OneAmerica serving as presentation sponsor with a contribution of $15,000.

“The money goes toward patients here locally,” foundation executive director Patti Ranzini said. “The cancer center runs the program and lets us know if there is a need.”

Those needs include free mammograms, transportation and medication, Ranzini said.

The money raised by the foundation can be used for charity care and other low-income programs as well, Ranzini said.

The Journey Gala is the first event of its kind hosted by the foundation. The gala will have a Venetian theme, and attendees are encouraged to wear their own Venetian style masks, although masks will be provided for attendees at the event.

The menu stays true to the Italian theme and includes vegetarian and vegan options, Ranzini said.

The foundation will sell Bellini cocktails, complete with the wine glass it’s served in, with all proceeds going to the cancer center.

Raffle sales have begun online at www.sehealth.org/gala, and tickets also have been sold through committee members, Ranzini said.