All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 12, 2017

Journey Gala cancer event has raised $100K so far

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has raised about $100,000 in ticket sales for its Journey Gala event to benefit the Southeast Cancer Center, and it looks to raise thousands more through a raffle, auctions, drink sales and donations. The event Jan. 21 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau is sold out, with 328 attendees at 41 tables. The gala has 15 sponsors, with medical vendor AUL OneAmerica serving as presentation sponsor with a contribution of $15,000...

Ben Kleine

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has raised about $100,000 in ticket sales for its Journey Gala event to benefit the Southeast Cancer Center, and it looks to raise thousands more through a raffle, auctions, drink sales and donations.

The event Jan. 21 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau is sold out, with 328 attendees at 41 tables. The gala has 15 sponsors, with medical vendor AUL OneAmerica serving as presentation sponsor with a contribution of $15,000.

“The money goes toward patients here locally,” foundation executive director Patti Ranzini said. “The cancer center runs the program and lets us know if there is a need.”

Those needs include free mammograms, transportation and medication, Ranzini said.

The money raised by the foundation can be used for charity care and other low-income programs as well, Ranzini said.

The Journey Gala is the first event of its kind hosted by the foundation. The gala will have a Venetian theme, and attendees are encouraged to wear their own Venetian style masks, although masks will be provided for attendees at the event.

The menu stays true to the Italian theme and includes vegetarian and vegan options, Ranzini said.

The foundation will sell Bellini cocktails, complete with the wine glass it’s served in, with all proceeds going to the cancer center.

Raffle sales have begun online at www.sehealth.org/gala, and tickets also have been sold through committee members, Ranzini said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The auction website will go online Monday, with the silent auction beginning Jan. 20. Items up for auction in the silent and live auctions include art, vases, jewelry, signed sports memorabilia, sport suites and tickets, trip packages and entertainment memorabilia.

Comedian Tom Green will speak about his cancer experience at the gala.

“He was one of the first people who did a documentary about his cancer treatment,” Ranzini said.

A local survivor also will share a personal cancer story.

St. Louis pop group Vote 4 Pedro will provide music for dancing.

“This event is very much focused on this mission,” Ranzini said. “Everybody knows someone that had to go through this journey at some point.”

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address:

777 Main St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy