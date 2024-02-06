Attorney General Josh Hawley bashed U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill during a campaign visit Friday to Cape Girardeau, portraying her as a Washington, D.C., liberal who is out of touch with the values of Missouri residents.

Hawley, a Republican, is seeking to unseat the Democratic incumbent in the U.S. Senate race.

Speaking to more than 50 supporters at the Standley Batch Systems factory on Aquamsi Street near the Mississippi River, Hawley called McCaskill a ï¿½liberal icon.ï¿½ He said she ï¿½refuses to work with President (Donald) Trump.ï¿½

On immigration, Hawley said McCaskill ï¿½wonï¿½t secure the border.ï¿½

Hawley told the crowd the senator is ï¿½one of the top takers of money from Hollywoodï¿½ and is the ï¿½No. 1 recipientï¿½ in the Senate of donations from lawyers and lobbyists.

He vowed, if elected in November, to take on the ï¿½D.C. cartel,ï¿½ which he described as the ï¿½elitists who claim to run our country.ï¿½ He added, ï¿½They ignore us.ï¿½

Hawley said he subscribes to a different philosophy.

ï¿½Faith and service, work and family, that is the heartland way of life,ï¿½ he said.

He added that way of life is ï¿½threatenedï¿½ by liberals in Washington.