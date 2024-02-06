Attorney General Josh Hawley bashed U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill during a campaign visit Friday to Cape Girardeau, portraying her as a Washington, D.C., liberal who is out of touch with the values of Missouri residents.
Hawley, a Republican, is seeking to unseat the Democratic incumbent in the U.S. Senate race.
Speaking to more than 50 supporters at the Standley Batch Systems factory on Aquamsi Street near the Mississippi River, Hawley called McCaskill a ï¿½liberal icon.ï¿½ He said she ï¿½refuses to work with President (Donald) Trump.ï¿½
On immigration, Hawley said McCaskill ï¿½wonï¿½t secure the border.ï¿½
Hawley told the crowd the senator is ï¿½one of the top takers of money from Hollywoodï¿½ and is the ï¿½No. 1 recipientï¿½ in the Senate of donations from lawyers and lobbyists.
He vowed, if elected in November, to take on the ï¿½D.C. cartel,ï¿½ which he described as the ï¿½elitists who claim to run our country.ï¿½ He added, ï¿½They ignore us.ï¿½
Hawley said he subscribes to a different philosophy.
ï¿½Faith and service, work and family, that is the heartland way of life,ï¿½ he said.
He added that way of life is ï¿½threatenedï¿½ by liberals in Washington.
The attorney general said McCaskill is ï¿½betting on moneyï¿½ to win re-election. But Hawley argued he can beat her because she ï¿½doesnï¿½t represent Missouri.ï¿½
Speaking later to reporters, Hawley said he decided to run for Senate even though he has not served a full term as attorney general because of concern that government policies are leading to a ï¿½collapse of the middle class.ï¿½
As to beleaguered Gov. Eric Greitens, Hawley said ï¿½this is a sad situation for our state.ï¿½
While he has called on the Republican governor to resign, Hawley said it is up to lawmakers to decide whether Greitens should be impeached.
Hawley also commented on the Missouri Supreme Courtï¿½s decision this week to set aside the Sikeston, Missouri, murder conviction of David Robinson because of constitutional violations. The attorney generalï¿½s office has 30 days to decide whether to retry Robinson.
ï¿½We are reviewing it. We havenï¿½t decided yet,ï¿½ he told reporters.
Pertinent address:
505 Aquamsi St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
