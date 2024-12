Attorney General Josh Hawley bashed U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill during a campaign visit Friday to Cape Girardeau, portraying her as a Washington, D.C., liberal who is out of touch with the values of Missouri residents.

Hawley, a Republican, is seeking to unseat the Democratic incumbent in the U.S. Senate race.

Speaking to more than 50 supporters at the Standley Batch Systems factory on Aquamsi Street near the Mississippi River, Hawley called McCaskill a �liberal icon.� He said she �refuses to work with President (Donald) Trump.�

On immigration, Hawley said McCaskill �won�t secure the border.�

Hawley told the crowd the senator is �one of the top takers of money from Hollywood� and is the �No. 1 recipient� in the Senate of donations from lawyers and lobbyists.

He vowed, if elected in November, to take on the �D.C. cartel,� which he described as the �elitists who claim to run our country.� He added, �They ignore us.�

Hawley said he subscribes to a different philosophy.

�Faith and service, work and family, that is the heartland way of life,� he said.

He added that way of life is �threatened� by liberals in Washington.