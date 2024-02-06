Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan has asked for another 30-day extension as he tries to find an attorney to represent him in the civil case filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. The state’s filing seeks to remove Jordan from his post.

The request was filed Monday, May 13, a day before Jordan appeared in criminal court regarding the same accusations that he falsified death records and took cash out of a deceased person’s wallet.

A month ago, on April 12, the judge overseeing the civil case, Jerel L. Poor, denied Jordan’s 60-day extension request, but granted him a 30-day extension.

Jordan’s term as the coroner expires at the end of this year. He has filed for re-election.