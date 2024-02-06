All sections
May 16, 2024

Jordan asks for another extension in civil case to remove the coroner from office

Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan has asked for another 30-day extension as he tries to find an attorney to represent him in the civil case filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. The state’s filing seeks to remove Jordan from his post. The request was filed Monday, May 13, a day before Jordan appeared in criminal court regarding the same accusations that he falsified death records and took cash out of a deceased person’s wallet...

Bob Miller
Bob Miller
Wavis Jordan walks out of a Cape Girardeau County courtroom on Tuesday, May 14, following a court appearance on charges he falsified documents to vital records.
Wavis Jordan walks out of a Cape Girardeau County courtroom on Tuesday, May 14, following a court appearance on charges he falsified documents to vital records.KFVS ~ Pool

Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan has asked for another 30-day extension as he tries to find an attorney to represent him in the civil case filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. The state’s filing seeks to remove Jordan from his post.

The request was filed Monday, May 13, a day before Jordan appeared in criminal court regarding the same accusations that he falsified death records and took cash out of a deceased person’s wallet.

A month ago, on April 12, the judge overseeing the civil case, Jerel L. Poor, denied Jordan’s 60-day extension request, but granted him a 30-day extension.

Jordan’s term as the coroner expires at the end of this year. He has filed for re-election.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed the quo warranto petition to remove Jordan from office on Feb. 8, 2024. Before the most recent request, the judge granted seven requests for extension. Each time the judge granted an extension with no objection from the state. As of Thursday, Poor had not filed a response to the latest request.

Jordan continues to be paid his full salary even though the courts ordered him to not do any functions for the office until the quo warranto ruling is decided. In the meantime, the sheriff’s office is coordinating the duties of the coroner’s office with deputy coroners.

The state claims Jordan filed information that deceased people died from heart conditions rather than by suicide or drug overdoses. It court documents, the state has cited physical evidence and testimony from police officers who claim he knew the deceased individuals did not die from a heart condition. Jordan is charged with three counts of falsifying records to vital records. Each charge is considered a Class E felony.

Jordan is represented by Lynne Chambers in the criminal case.

