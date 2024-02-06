Joplin officials looking to improve tourism

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Officials in southwest Missouri hope the results of a tourism study will help them attract more visitors to the Joplin area.

Design Workshop of Aspen, Colorado, is conducting the tourism study for Joplin, The Joplin Globe reported.

Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau director Patrick Tuttle said the city has to find ways to encourage people to explore the city instead of just stopping for a night.

"That's one of our tasks, I think, that will come out of this," Tuttle said. "We have a large population that is hitting our hotel district and dine and buy gas that never see the rest of our community."