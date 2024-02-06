Joplin mayor: Rally behind slain and wounded officers

JOPLIN, Mo. -- In the wake of shootings that left one police officer dead and two others badly wounded, the mayor of Joplin urged residents Wednesday to pull together, just as they did 11 years ago when a massive tornado devastated the southwestern Missouri city.

The officer who was killed Tuesday was Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, a husband and father of two daughters, Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland said at a news conference. He joined the department in 2003, left for a time to work with a sheriff's department in Colorado, and returned to the Joplin department in 2013. He was promoted to corporal in 2016.

Another officer was hospitalized in critical condition and a third was in serious condition. Their names have not been released.

The suspected shooter, who died in the exchange of gunfire with police, was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Felix. No further information about Felix was released.

An emotional Mayor Ryan Stanley urged Joplin's 50,000 residents to come together behind the slain and injured officers and their families.

David DuRall leads hundreds of emergency personnel and community members in prayer Tuesday at a vigil at Cunningham Park in Joplin, Missouri. A Joplin police officer and the suspect were killed and two other officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after exchanges of gunfire that started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Fourth Street and Geneva Avenue and ended near Ninth Street and Connecticut Avenue. Laurie Sisk ~ The Joplin Globe via AP

"Please be present, show up, engage, and let the nation and world see, just like after our tornado, how we respond to tragedy as a community. We know how to pull together in love," Stanley said.

An EF-5 tornado tore through Joplin on May 22, 2011, destroying hundreds of homes, leveling a hospital, and killing about 160 people, and the community came together to recover and rebuild.

Authorities said more information about the shooting was expected to be released later Wednesday, but Stanley said it began as a "routine" case.

"It makes you really try to appreciate, try to respect, try to understand what our brave men and women have to do every day as they respond to the normal, and then not knowing what will happen," Stanley said.