Jones sentenced to 125 years in prison on sex charges

According to Cape Girardeau County’s office of the prosecuting attorney, Jones was sentenced by Circuit Judge Benjamin F. Lewis after a three-day jury trial from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, when Jones was confronted by the victim who was 12 years old at the time of his crimes.

The investigation into Jones’s sexual assaults occurring in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County was led by the state Highway Patrol starting April 10, 2020.