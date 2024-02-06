Join the Fiesta: Saxony Lutheran gears up for annual fundraising gala

On Saturday, Feb. 24, Saxony Lutheran High School will host its 24th annual Blue and Gold Gala at Bavarian Halle in Jackson.
Dawn Ozark, Saxony Lutheran public relations coordinator, is the chairwoman for the event, which she said she feels provides ample opportunity for former students and staff to get together to celebrate the school.
"It’s a way to gather Saxony supporters in a room and do what I think everyone wants to do, and that’s support the school and the students in it," Ozark said. "It’s a great evening, and it truly is what we like to do. We just like to kind of get together and support Saxony."
According to Ozark, the event’s longevity can be credited to the commitment of the school’s supporters since its inception.
"We are still a young school. This coming fall, we’ll begin our 25th year, which is very exciting," Ozark said. "Coming from seven students to now over 220, I think it just shows the commitment by those in our area who see the importance and value of a Lutheran Christian education."
Over the past few years, Saxony Lutheran has been able to raise approximately $100,000 from the gala, a feat Ozark hopes to repeat this year.
"We are blessed with so much support that we have actually been able to meet that goal for a couple of years now," Ozark said. "We are just truly blessed by the sheer number of people that attend who showcase their support through the oral and silent auctions, as well as our other donation opportunities throughout the evening."
This year’s gala is fiesta-themed, and attendees are encouraged to dress the part. Unlike a typical gala, casual attire is encouraged rather than standard cocktail attire.
"Every year it is such a fun thing for us that we always pick a different theme, and then our guests for the evening usually jump right on board," Ozark said. "With the fiesta theme, we know we have a lot of people breaking out some bright-colored outfits and some exciting wear to be able to join in on the fun."
In addition to music, food and other festivities, the gala will feature oral and silent auctions that include prizes such as a vacation to Aruba, Cardinals ticket packages, concert tickets and more. Surprisingly, some of the most popular auction items are baked goods, according to Ozark.
"We have a group of ladies within this community and in Altenburg who prepare some of the best baked goods," Ozark said. "Those always go for quite a bit of money. You would be surprised how much a peanut butter coffee cake can bring in."
All Saxony Lutheran graduates are encouraged to attend the event and anyone interested in attending may purchase tickets for $50 by calling the school at (573) 204-7555 or stopping by the office. Doors to the event are expected to open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:15 p.m.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.