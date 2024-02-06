Join the Fiesta: Saxony Lutheran gears up for annual fundraising gala

On Saturday, Feb. 24, Saxony Lutheran High School will host its 24th annual Blue and Gold Gala at Bavarian Halle in Jackson.

Dawn Ozark, Saxony Lutheran public relations coordinator, is the chairwoman for the event, which she said she feels provides ample opportunity for former students and staff to get together to celebrate the school.

"It’s a way to gather Saxony supporters in a room and do what I think everyone wants to do, and that’s support the school and the students in it," Ozark said. "It’s a great evening, and it truly is what we like to do. We just like to kind of get together and support Saxony."

According to Ozark, the event’s longevity can be credited to the commitment of the school’s supporters since its inception.

"We are still a young school. This coming fall, we’ll begin our 25th year, which is very exciting," Ozark said. "Coming from seven students to now over 220, I think it just shows the commitment by those in our area who see the importance and value of a Lutheran Christian education."

Over the past few years, Saxony Lutheran has been able to raise approximately $100,000 from the gala, a feat Ozark hopes to repeat this year.