NewsMay 29, 2024

Join Community Care Day: Free health screenings, lunch, and more June 5

One City will be holding its third annual Community Care Day on Wednesday, June 5...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

One City will be holding its third annual Community Care Day on Wednesday, June 5.

This will be a free event for members of the community to attend. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 701 Good Hope St in Cape Girardeau.

“We partnered with Success Vision the first year as part of their yearly mission outreach. We had such a huge turnout we realized there was a need and decided to make this an annual event,” work life and community coordinator Makenya Owens said.

There will be community partners for a variety of organizations at the event. The goal is to provide resources to help those be healthy in all areas of their lives. Help available will be focused on physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and financial health.

Some of their partners for this event are Success Vision, FCC, Birthright, Health Department, Community Partnership, Gibson Recovery, Aging Matters, and SEMO NASV. Free lunch, a free haircut and a mobile food pantry will also be available.

For more information, contact Owens at makenya@onecityunite.org.

