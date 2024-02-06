One City will be holding its third annual Community Care Day on Wednesday, June 5.

This will be a free event for members of the community to attend. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 701 Good Hope St in Cape Girardeau.

“We partnered with Success Vision the first year as part of their yearly mission outreach. We had such a huge turnout we realized there was a need and decided to make this an annual event,” work life and community coordinator Makenya Owens said.