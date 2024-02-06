Johnson seeks seat on Cape County health board

How do you feel personally about the still-in-effect July 9 mask order?

Masks are not the sole solution to the pandemic but when masks are accurately and appropriately worn, they give us another layer of protection. I did not agree with the closed chamber voting and the stopping of other voices from being heard at PHC meetings. Fear and lack of knowledge can cause people not to trust and there is also a lack of an understanding why were masks were important. I'm very comfortable with the mask as a health care professional. Personally, I wear one wherever I go and it's not because somebody told me I had to. It's a choice I made for myself. Hopefully, the vaccine will be afforded to everyone in a more expedient fashion. A question remains about whether masks will become our new normal and only time is going to tell.

What are your qualifications/background?

I was one of those frontline workers when COVID-19 entered our county. I'm experienced in rural health, emergency medicine, geriatric medicine and in trauma. I received an associate degree in nursing from SEMO in 1996 and a bachelor's degree, also nursing, from Southeast in 2002. I earned a master's degree in nursing education from Walden University in 2007 and a second master's for family nurse practitioner education with an emphasis in rural health care from Indiana State University in 2012. With my nursing training and 26 years of experience in the field, I feel very qualified to hold a seat on the trustee board.

What role should the trustees play in public health in Cape Girardeau County?

The trustees must continue their excellent work in supporting the county health department. I know the department has taken a hit with the COVID, but we must support the people there. The Community Health Improvement Plan the PHC has worked on has been so worthwhile. While COVID has taken center stage, Cape County has so many other issues and projects that need to come back to the forefront when COVID passes. I would include in that category: mental health, wellness and prevention and access to care for those who can't get it.

What are your goals as a county health board trustee?

I'd like to bring my combined nursing education and passion for rural health care to the table. It's vital for us to be the ears and voice for the citizens. We need to continue to lead in vaccine distribution in Missouri. We need to educate with facts and not give into fear.