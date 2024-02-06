John’s Pharmacy opens day care for employees' children

John’s Pharmacy is set to open a day care for employees Monday, July 10.

The pharmacy is taking steps to address struggles in finding child care for its present and future employees. Owner Abe Funk said a lack of child care has kept it from hiring certain employees.

“We’re at a significant child care shortage in this area, so we’ve lost lots of good job candidates. We’ve had good employees who want to work, but either can’t afford child care or can’t find child care,” Funk said.

Funk said many pharmacy employees are women of childbearing age. When he couldn’t find child care options, he decided to start one as part of the pharmacy. Funk described the pharmacy as “blessed” to have seven locations that can be used to subsidize a day care.

He said the cost of adding a day care was “well into six figures.”

“It’s a very expensive process,” Funk said.

Funk said he also worked with state Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to pass Senate Bill 509/House Bill 870, which would incentivize businesses to operate day cares, with the businesses eligible to receive state tax credits. He lamented that the legislation did not pass during the recent legislative session.