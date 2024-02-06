House committee holds hearing for John Voss' coroner standards bill

District 147 Rep. John Voss' bill to add several provisions to the office of coroner was heard by the House of Representatives Local Government Committee on Thursday morning, Feb. 20, in Jefferson City.

House Bill 1122 requires prospective coroners to provide evidence of certification for death investigations, increases the salary schedule and expands training incentives to include deputy coroners and assistants. It also modifies funding rules, allowing coroners' offices to be reimbursed for training expenses and to apply for grants for investigative tools and facilities.

"I'd like to invite you to join me in helping elevate and raise the standards of the office of coroner in the state of Missouri," Voss said to the committee, of which he is also a member. "When I filed for office, I really didn't know a lot about the office of coroner but, unfortunately, based on some events that have happened in my county, I have become all too intimate or familiar with the office of coroner.

"We have some really good people in the state that are helping their communities and their family members and their friends, sometimes at the most vulnerable point in their life, when they've just lost a loved one and they've got to face a different future."

Outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan walks out of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Nov. 21 after a motion hearing on his civil suit in Jackson. Southeast Missourian file

Voss filed a similar bill last year in the wake of former Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan being ousted from office on allegations of the felony of falsifying vital records and misdemeanor theft of less than $20 from a deceased person's wallet. Jordan's criminal trial is scheduled for Wednesday, March 5.

"As I became more aware of some of the situations in Cape Girardeau County, it just kept getting worse and worse," Voss said. "I'm here before you today to try and help bring some justice to several families in Cape Girardeau County and, frankly, beyond Cape Girardeau County as well."

Voss explained that the bill "really tries to narrow in on the death investigation side" of the position. It mandates all elected or appointed coroners, deputy coroners and assistants complete at least 20 hours of annual classroom instruction through a state or nationally accredited program covering pathology, toxicology, medicolegal sciences and best practices.